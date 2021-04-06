Ganduje warns of imminent disintegration of APC ahead of 2023 polls | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has revealed his sentiments about the possibility of a break-up of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), if matters that need attention are not resolved.

Ganduje made this call on Monday, April 5, at a town hall meeting organized by the APC Constitutional Review Committee of the northwest geopolitical zone held in Kano

Speaking ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Governor declared that the many political structures that came together in 2014 to form the APC still see themselves as they were originally rather than what they became after the merger.

He noted that seven years after the merger that brought the APC to power in 2015, the party is still a mixture of political parties struggling to see themselves as one.

Furthermore, he said the expected unity and solidarity that is expected in the party is yet to be established.

He however expressed optimism that such issues can be resolved by the efforts of the committee and all APC members can come onboard to work together for the party’s progress.

Ganduje said, “APC as a party started as a mixture of ACN, ANPP, APGA, PDP, CPC…You see that is a mixture of various elements trying to make a compound.

“But, unfortunately, up till now APC is still a mixture and has not graduated to the next level to become a compound.

“Those who read Chemistry, know the difference between a mixture and a compound. A mixture is something that you can easily separate its particles if you use ions, while in a compound, any part you remove it will still be the same.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the review committee, North West zone, Dr. Tahir Mamman noted that the committee is committed to the efforts of reconciling all aggrieved members so that APC will continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria for the foreseeable future.

