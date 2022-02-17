Ganduje wins Shekarau at Appeal Court to take control of Kano APC

The battle of who controls the APC structure in Kano State has taken another turn as the Court of Appeal has swung the pendulum the way of the state governor, Abdulahi Ganduje.

This means Governor Ganduje‘s faction is now in charge of the structure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

In the ruling, the Appeal Court clarified that the Federal high court, FCT division lacks the jurisdiction to sit on the APC ward and local government council congresses which recognised Haruna Ahmadu Danzago as party chairman.

Consequently, the appeal of the appellants (Ganduje faction) to recognize the existing leadership of the party under Prince Abdullahi Abbas was granted.

More details later…

