‘Ganduje won 2019 election, not imposed on electorates,’ Kano govt replies Kwankwaso

Kano State government on Sunday dismissed as false claims by the former governor of the state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did not win the 2019 governorship election.

Kwankwaso had in a chat with journalists claimed that the governor did not win the 2019 election but was imposed on the people of the state by powerful forces.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who reacted to the remark in a statement, insisted that Ganduje won the 2019 election convincingly.

He alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain managed a well-organized election rigging network, particularly in the metropolitan areas, and engaged youths mostly without voters’ cards to perpetrate election frauds.

The commissioner said the ex-governor had a few days ago cautioned his followers against unguarded utterances but later turned back to make unacceptable rhetoric unbecoming of a person of his standing.

He said: “Kwankwaso’s interview with the media where he attempted to rubbish Governor Ganduje’s administration has done him more harm than good and completely negated the spirit of genuine peace and reconciliation he preached to his followers.

“It was vividly clear that barely hours into the voting, most of the ballot boxes were said to have been stuffed, only for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to discover that either card readers were not used or the voters are not captured in its data and therefore had to cancel the results from many centres and declared the election inconclusive.

“It is rather unfortunate that as a leader who was severally involved in the election process, Kwankwaso is still contesting the result of an election conducted by statutory body and upheld by courts of law.”

The commissioner also urged the PDP chieftain to thank the governor for completing many projects he abandoned in the state.

“These projects include Aminu Dantata Flyover, Yahaya Gusau Road and Prince Audu Underpass, Five kilometre Roads in Dawakin Tofa, Ungogo, Warawa, Rano and Tofa local government areas, Mahmoud Salga Road, Jaba-Rimin Kebe Road, Independent Power Project at Tiga and Challawa Dams, among many others,” Garba added.

