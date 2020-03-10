Ganduje’s aide explains why Sanusi was forced out of palace after dethronment

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, Salihu Yakasai, has explained why the police was invited to escort the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II out of the palace on Monday after his dethronment.

According to Yakasai, who spoke on Channels Television Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, the deposed Emir refused to leave the palace even after he was formally informed of his dethronment.

Ganduje’s spokesman further said that Sanusi would have been spared drama if he had humbled himself and left the palace iimmediately he was informed of his removal.

Read also: DETHRONEMENT: Sanusi accepts fate, says throne of Emir not permanent

Yakasai added: “They wanted it to be a quiet thing. That is the standard, the law. A deposed emir has to leave the state as it was done in the past but I don’t know what happened in the palace that caused the delay.

“At the initial stage, the emir wasn’t willing to leave the palace and that was why you saw what we saw with the security forces and what have you.

“If he had left willingly, I don’t think you would have seen such a reaction from the security apparatus.

“The situation, though intense, wasn’t for long and as you can see Kano is peaceful.”

Join the conversation

Opinions