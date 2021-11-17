Ganduje’s lack of leadership qualities catalyst for APC crisis in Kano —Shekarau

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has berated incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying his (Ganduje’s) incompetence and lack of leadership qualities are the reasons the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had been thrown into crisis.

Shekarau made the accusations in an interview with BBC Hausa Service in Kano on Wednesday after a meeting with his supporters and party leaders loyal to his faction of the party, and the inauguration of his political house committee.

Shekarau also accused the state APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, whom he said had abdicated his position and powers to Ganduje and his wife, Hajia Gwaggo, in running the affairs of the party.

He added that Ganduje was running the party like it was his property and had sidelined major stakeholders including himself (Shekarau) as he never got invited for meetings or any critical party functions.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is the catalyst of the APC crisis in Kano with his incompetence and lack of leadership qualities.

READ ALSO: APC governorship forms for Ekiti, Osun polls to cost N22.5m

“He has hijacked the party’s machinery from the Chairman and is running the party like a family affair with his wife.

“He is cause of the crisis in the APC and that is why we will not sit back and allow him to destroy the party,” Shekarau said.

The former governor also said the dispute between his faction of the party and that of Ganduje was before the APC National Dispute Resolution Committee chaired by Abdullahi Adamu.

The clashes between the Ganduje and Shekarau factions of the APC in Kano led to the split of the party into two factions with Ahmadu Haruna Zago leading the Shekarau faction and Abdullahi Abbas leading the Ganduje faction.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now