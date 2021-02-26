 Ganduje’s SA once suspended for criticizing Buhari takes swipe at President again | Ripples Nigeria
Ganduje’s SA once suspended for criticizing Buhari takes swipe at President again

The Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, who was once suspended by the governor for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari during the #EndSARS protests last year, is in the eye of the storm yet again after he attacked the Buhari-led administration over the abduction of over 300 female students in Zamfara State.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported the kidnapping of the students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, and as many Nigerians continue to bemoan the latest abduction of students, Dawisu, a staunch member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), took to his Twitter account with the handle @Peacock to tweet:

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.”

In another tweet, Dawisu worte:

“Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking, I feel helpless & hopeless.”

In other tweets, he wrote:

“Hypocrisy is in our DNA. Imagine what’s happening in the North now was under GEJ or OBJ, sai dai ka ji ana makiyin arewa ne, makiyin musulmi ne (what you would hear constantly is that they are the enemy of the north, the enemy of the Muslims), but here we are, being ravaged by all sorts of insecurity but no collective rage, sai useless lamentations. SMDH.”
“Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?”

Read also: #ENDSARS: Ganduje suspends aide for making “unguarded utterances” against Buhari

Dawisu had gotten into trouble with his principal last year when he was suspended before he was reinstated into office.

Dawisu had criticized President Buhari for not addressing Nigerians amid national outrage as well as days of online and offline protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Read the tweet that got him into trouble with Ganduje:

“I have never seen a government with zero empathy like that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So many times, when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so.

“The ‘I don’t care attitude’ is on another level.

“To speak to your own people over issues that are bedeviling them has become something like a favour you are doing to them.

“Over and over again, you cannot spare five minutes to address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it is heartbreaking.”

