Entertainment
‘Gangster Paradise’ rapper, Coolio dies of heart attack at 59
American recording artist Coolio who is best known for his 1995 hit, Gangsta’s Paradise has died at the age of 59.
Real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, Coolio emerged onto the Los Angeles rap scene in the 1980’s, earning a Grammy for best solo rap appearance with his hit, Gangsta’s Paradise which catapulted him into mainstream popularity.
Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the death to the PA news agency, on Thursday, September 29.
The agency said in a statement shared with PA;
Read also: American rapper, DMX dies at 50
“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon.
He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.
Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing.
Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton, California, where he released his first single in 1987.
Coolio recorded Gangsta’s Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...