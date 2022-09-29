‘Gangster Paradise’ rapper, Coolio dies of heart attack at 59

American recording artist Coolio who is best known for his 1995 hit, Gangsta’s Paradise has died at the age of 59.

Real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, Coolio emerged onto the Los Angeles rap scene in the 1980’s, earning a Grammy for best solo rap appearance with his hit, Gangsta’s Paradise which catapulted him into mainstream popularity.

Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the death to the PA news agency, on Thursday, September 29.

The agency said in a statement shared with PA;

Read also: American rapper, DMX dies at 50

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon.

He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing.

Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton, California, where he released his first single in 1987.

Coolio recorded Gangsta’s Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now