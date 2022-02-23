Gani Adams advises Nigerian govt on economy

Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, on Tuesday, advised the Federal Government to pay serious attention to the country’s economy in order to prevent its imminent collapse.

He gave the advice while speaking at the 2022 edition of Grandmothers’ Festival (Odun awon Iya Agba) held at the WaterFront, Marina, Beside Ayetoro Market, Epe, Lagos.

Adams stressed the need for the FG to come up with all-embracing methods that could correct the depressing state of the economy.

Aare noted that the economic situation of the country at the moment called for serious concern, saying that Nigeria surviving on heavy foreign loans was not a good sign at all.

While expressing concern for the recent hikes in prices of commodities resulting from the perpetual scarcity of petrol, Aare noted that the FG must think of new ways to make life easy for vulnerable Nigerians.

In his words, “The scarcity and increase in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the moment can only make things worse for Nigeria and Nigerians. The proposed increase in the cost of flight tickets nationwide is also a likely indication that things will be harder for ordinary Nigerians.”

