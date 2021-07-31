Politics
Gani Adams berates DSS for failing to present Igboho’s aides in Court
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams has slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for its refusal to ensure the appearance of the 12 aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the agitators were arrested on July 1, during the raid of his Soka residence in Ibadan.
However, the DSS on Thursday said it had only three of the aides in custody as against the initial 12 reported in the media.
In his reaction via a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Friday Adams noted that the conduct of the DSS was a gross violation of human rights.
He also wondered why it has taken the DSS so much time to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident where two of Igboho’s aides were allegedly killed.
Read also: Gani Adams, Yoruba group cry out over alleged ‘senseless killings’ in South- West
“Our constitution is clear about the rights of every citizen that anybody arrested must be taken to court latest 24 hours after his arrest and such rights must be protected under the law.
“It is sad and most unfortunate that the DSS had arrogated to itself covert power that usually reminds us the inglorious years of the military where citizens’ rights have no basis in their law.
“Therefore, the DSS failure to present Igboho’s aides in court for the second time was a flagrant display of lawlessness and gross injustice. Ideally, it is only the President and the Vice President of the country that have that immunity as provided by our constitution.
“So why is the DSS finding it too difficult to allow the constitution to take its course as it is done in other climes,” he stated.
