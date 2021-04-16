Gani Adams, Bode George clamour for restructuring to save Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gani Adams, Bode George clamour for restructuring to save Nigeria
Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has said it has become imperative for Nigeria to be restructured in the next three years, in order not to jeopardize the future of the country.
Speaking in the same vein, a former National Vice Chairman Southwest of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, also reiterated the need to restructure the country.
They spoke in Lagos on Thursday at the presentation of a book “Roundtable Discussion on Economy and Restructuring in Nigeria”.
Read also: Gani Adams reiterates call for formation of Yoruba nation
Adams said he had been reluctant to speak about restructuring because of the prevailing views of Nigerians, particularly those in the Diaspora that Nigeria has grown beyond the restructuring being clamoured for since 1991 through Alao Aka-Bashorun to self-determination.
In his remarks, George, represented by Prince Charles Akintoye, said restructuring the nation was necessary, as the structure currently used in the country was not working, saying, “change is the only constant thing in life”.
