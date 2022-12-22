Gani Adams challenges traditional rulers in fight against insecurity

Amid insecurity in various parts of the country, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has sought the swift involvement of traditional rulers in fight against the menace.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, on Thursday, Adams stressed that the involvement of critical stakeholders and traditional rulers at the grassroots would help the security agencies stamp out the issue.

He lamented the erosion of values and bad state of the security situation in most parts of the country especially in the South West region.

The Oodua leader urged traditional leaders to play their part in the quest for a peaceful country.

The statement reads: “It is sad that many of our traditional rulers have abandoned this sacred role, that is why the southwest is at a crossroads. That is why we have been experiencing various crises and unrest across Yoruba land.

“In the past, Yoruba land was once an abode for peace and tranquillity. Our land was the land of abundance and prosperity. We never had killers or kidnappers. We never had abductors or rapists.

Read also:Buhari has turned Nigeria into a beggar nation —Gani Adams

“Our traditional rulers should step up their activities by promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race. Our traditional rulers should embark on spiritual cleansing of their towns and communities.

“They should call on our ancestors and do the necessary sacrifices that could bring back the peace that had eluded us. Our traditional rulers have what it takes to stop marauders from their communities.

They should go back to what our forebears were doing in the olden days to check unnecessary crises. I want to appeal to the governors in the southwest states to salvage the terrible situation.”

Meanwhile, Adams on Wednesday had accused the Buhari-led administration of turning the country into a beggar nation through its humongous borrowings.

He urged the current administration to stop unnecessary borrowings in order to curtail the crises buffeting the country.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now