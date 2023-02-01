Gani Adams laments level of insecurity, charges S’West govs to empower Amotekun

The spate of insecurity across the South-West region has elicited a counsel from the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, over the empowerment of the Amotekun corps in order to tackle the menace.

Speaking on Tuesday at the annual Oodua Festival, held at the Palace square, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, Adams implored the Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, to ensure a holistic mandate for the Amotekun corps.

Both Governors were present at the event.

Adams, while responding to a question on rising cases of kidnapping in the region, said: “They (governors) should empower the local organisations and the Amotekun Corps, to complement the effort of the police and other security agencies.

“Security is not about the government alone. All hands must be on deck to make sure we have adequate security, so definitely the government should coordinate local organizations, Amotekun, and Nigeria police to achieve a very good result.

“The governors have their way of solving their problem. Oyo state boosted the Amotekun, mobilized up to 3000 operatives and equipped them. They have been doing well.

“In Oyo and Ondo states, Amotekun is doing well but in Ekiti, Osun, and Ogun states, the Amotekun is not adequately empowered like in Oyo and Ondo states. Lagos state is not doing it at all. We have to use what we have to achieve what we want.”

READ ALSO:Gani Adams vows to defend Yoruba interest

Kidnapping and killings have remained rampant in the region despite the establishment of Amotekun, which was launched in January 2020.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos, former Governor of Osun Gboyega Oyetola and former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi announced the establishment of the new security outfits after their respective state Houses of Assembly passed the bill for their establishment into law.

According to the governors, Amotekun, a name derived from the Yoruba word for the cheetah, will support the Nigerian police, a federal agency, in fighting crime in their six states and curb clashes between farmers and roaming cattle herders.

The outfit was especially expected to check kidnappings associated with rogue elements among the cattle herders in the region.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now