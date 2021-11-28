Gani Adams raises the alarm, says bandits, kidnappers have relocated to Kwara, Kogi

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has raised an alarm suggesting that bandits and kidnappers have relocated to Kwara and Kogi States respectively.

Adams who made made this assertion on Saturday while speaking at the 2021 edition of Oya Festival in Ira, Kwara State, said the spate of insecurity in the two states was becoming disheartening and alarming.

He decried the increasing rate of kidnapping in the states, adding that intelligence reports at his disposal indicated that some criminal elements have relocated to the two states

Iba Adams urged the Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasak to create a state security outfit that could help combat the growing influx of bandits and kidnappers.

Read also: Seme border closure a disservice to Nigerians – Gani Adams

“Governor AbdulRasak needs to provide adequate security for the people of the state as well as the visitors.

“The report that some of the bad elements, including bandits and kidnappers, have relocated to Kwara and Kogi States is alarming.

“The Kwara State government needs to improve on the security situation in the state by using the Amotekun structure to combat the growing spate of insecurity in the state.

“The success recorded in securing the southwest through Amotekun is encouraging and the security initiative is yielding positive outcome,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now