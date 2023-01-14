News
Gani Adams vows to defend Yoruba interest
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Saturday he would continue to protect the interest of the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.
Adams, who spoke during the fifth anniversary of his installation as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland in Lagos, said: “My antecedent as a promoter of culture when I became Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland five years ago, hasn’t stopped.
“The other thing is the issue of response to things that pertain to Yorubaland, in my own little way, I always respond to anything that affects the land, even Nigeria as a whole.
READ ALSO: Gani Adams challenges traditional rulers in fight against insecurity
“At the same time, I have maintained good relationships with all the groups to which I belong. I will use this opportunity to let everyone including the royal fathers know that we have a lot of programmes in our calendar that we would achieve together.
“I also use this opportunity to thank the gentlemen of the press for their support and effort during my reign as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and I thank all the leaders.”
