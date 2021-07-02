Gani Adams, Yoruba group cry out over alleged ‘senseless killings’ in South- West

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, and a group under the aegis of Yoruba One Voice (YOV) have decried what they termed the “senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties” in the South-West, while calling for the liberation of the Yoruba race.

While speaking via Zoom on Thursday at a virtual conference held at a National Press Club in Washington DC, United States, Adams expressed his worries over the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying the call for the Yoruba Nation has become imperative as the “race could no longer tolerate killer herdsmen in the region.

The Zoom meeting which also had the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, Niger Delta activist, Anniko Briggs, the Publicity Secretary of Yoruba Summit Group, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo and political analyst, Akogun Gani Balogun, among others in attendance, was convened by Chairman of YOV’s Foreign Affairs Department, Debo Adekoya.

In his remarks, Adams, who is the Grand Patron of the YOV, said the call for the liberation of the Yoruba race is the legitimate rights of the people, adding that events in the South-West showed that the time is up for the Yorubas to exit the country.

“From all indications, there is no denying the fact that Yorubas are tired of these senseless killings, thereby seeking self-determination most peacefully.”

Also commenting on the insecurity situation in region, Adekoys said:

“Our people back home are being attacked and killed by Fulani herdsmen, supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Killer herdsmen run amok in our land daily, with cases of extra-judicial killings already reaching an alarming crescendo.

“I am sure you must have seen videos shared on social networks of Yoruba men, women and children hacked by these heartless Fulani killers in our land. The palace of a traditional ruler was razed, and business premises vandalized.

“The latest was the attack on chief Sunday Igboho’s resident where eight people were killed with wanton destruction to his property.

“Fulani leaders openly talk about their affinity to Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, boasting that any attempt to chase them away from Yorubaland will lead to more killings.”

Adekoya insisted that the Yorubas are tired of the “country Nigeria.:

“Our agitation today is not new, and it is supported by millions of Yorubas all over the world.

“This political, economic, social, and cultural perturbation has been on since 1960 when Nigeria got its independence from Britain.

“To subjugate the Yoruba people in the First Republic, the first modern Yoruba leader in the person of Chief Obafemi Awolowo was jailed by the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy, on trumped-up charges of treason.

“Till he died on May 9, 1987, Awolowo was never allowed to replicate what he did as Premier of the defunct Western Region, at the national level.

“On June 12, 1993, history was made as a leading Yoruba light, Chief Moshood Abiola, won the presidential election across the country on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP.

“He even defeated his challenger, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, who contested on the platform of the National Republican Convention, NRC, in his hometown of Kano in Northern Nigeria.

“You all know what happened eventually. The election was annulled by the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy and Abiola was arrested.

“He was eventually killed on July 7, 1998. The agitation for the actualization of the June 12 mandate led to the killing of thousands of Yorubas across the Western states.

“Even today, scores of Yorubas are being kidnapped, raped, or killed by Fulani herdsmen, surreptitiously armed by the Fulani-led Federal Government, just to put our people under yoke and take over our land.

“However, in Nigeria, the more than 60 million Yorubas who are highly industrious, intelligent and doing exploits all over the world are being subjugated by the Fulani Oligarchy.

“What we are seeking is simple: we want to direct our own affairs without interference because we have sufficient means for a comfortable livelihood and statehood.”

