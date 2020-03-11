GARBA: Buhari had no hand in Sanusi’s removal

Spokesperson for the president, Garba Shehu, has cleared the air on the alleged involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari in the removal of the former Kano State Emir, Muhammad Sanusi II on Monday.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday on his verified Twitter account.

Mr Shehu said it was falsehood concocted by the enemies.

He also said that the president is not known to meddle in local affairs unless it is a mater of national interest.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano.

“The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.

Read also: SANUSI: Disrespecting a governor not a criminal offence, Apostle Suleman tells Kano govt

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments.

“It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

“Although a retired General and fmr. Military Head of State, Pres. Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation.

“They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.

“President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement.

“He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne.”

On Wednesday, a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, accused the presidency of ordering the removal of Sanusi II.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions