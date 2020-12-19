Garba Shehu apologises for giving ‘fake’ figures in kidnap of Katsina students

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu has apologised for claiming only 10 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The presidential spokesman, who had made the claim in the wake of the abduction of the students, said in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Friday that he got the misleading figure from sources who should ideally know.

He tweeted: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara.

Read also: Garba Shehu reveals why Buhari still keeps service chiefs amid calls for their sack

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”

The presidential aide had come under severe condemnation for claiming only 10 students were abducted as against the over 300 announced by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Join the conversation

Opinions