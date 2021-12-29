Garba Shehu recovers from COVID 19

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday thanking God for his speedy recovery from the virus. The presidential aide had gone into isolation last week after testing positive for the virus.

He wrote, “I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”

