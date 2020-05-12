Gas constraint hinders Egbin, 10 other plants from optimal power generation

Dearth of gas supply to Nigeria’s largest power plant, Egbin and 10 others were responsible for low electricity generation at the facilities on Monday.

Other plants, whose operations were constrained by gas supply, were Geregu II, Trans Amadi IPP, Delta, Omotosho I, Omotosho II, Olorunsogo I, Olorunsogo II, Sapele II, Ihovbor II and Okpai IPP.

According to the Daily Operational Report of the plants, 3,471.6 megawatts were generated yesterday compared to 3,391.4MW reported the day before.

Of the 27 plants in the country, Sapele II, Gbarain, AES, Ihovbor II, Ibom Power, ASCO and Olorunsogo II were lying idle as of 6am on Monday.

Egbin could only produce 540MW given that one of its units was down as a result of lack of gas.

Omotosho generated 122.8MW as four units were down, Olorunsogo 90.5MW with five units down, Delta 282MW with one unit down, and Geregu II 80MW with two units down.

Others were Omotosho II which produced 95.6MW (two units down), Okpai which produced 158MW (one unit down) and Trans Amadi which produced 62.9MW (one unit down).

Gas is regarded as the biggest source of electricity in Nigeria.

The country’s generation capacity stands at 12,910.40MW with available capacity of 7,652.60MW and transmission wheeling capacity of 8,100MW.

The highest level of generation ever reached was 5,375MW.

