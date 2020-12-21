Gas constraints, poor transmission facilities stall Nigeria’s 10,000 MW power generation plan

Nigeria failed to generate 10,106.8 Megawatts (MW) of power last week due to various limitations ranging from gas constraints to poor transmission and distribution infrastructures.

Data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator on Monday showed that power generation through the power plants linked to the national grid totalled 32,209.3 MW last week.

Average power generation came to 4,601.33MW as gas constraints and low load demand by electricity distribution companies (Discos) restricted the output of the power plants.

Gas supply constraints impeded the plants from generating 8,924.4MW while low demand by Discos left 1,182.4MW idle.

The Nigeria Electricity Trading Plc, a state-owned agency, purchases electricity in large quantities through power purchase agreements from generation companies and sells it via vesting contracts to Discos.

Power generation from power plants was 4,482.55MW as of 6:00 a.m. on December 13 while 1,915 MW was idle.

The plants generated 4,719.13MW, 4,416.89MW and 4,514.7MW as of 6:00 a.m. last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in that order but were unable to produce 1,672.4MW, 1,627MW and 1,495.8MW respectively.

Total power generation reached 4,559.4MW on Thursday and 4,785.70MW on Friday while the amounts of idle power were 1,418.6MW and 1,378.9MW respectively.

The outputs of the plants dropped to 4,730.93MW on Saturday while unused generation capacity advanced to 1,390.5MW

“Nigeria’s power industry lost an estimated N4.31 billion between December 13 and last Friday “to constraints from the insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure,” the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice-President said in a statement on Monday.

