GAS EXPLOSION: Dealers of substandard cylinder will be punished – SON

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on said on Wednesday it would ensure that importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and other products are prosecuted in accordance with the law of the land.

The Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, stated this when he visited the scene of a gas explosion at Sabo Tasha, Kaduna, where six persons were killed in a gas explosion.

Aboloma, who was represented on the trip to the scene of the blast by the SON’s Head of LPG, Engr. Nwaoma Olujie, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said: “We are determined to ensure diligent prosecution of importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard LPG cylinders and other products as provided in SON Act No. 14 of 2015.

“If only the necessary safety measures and precautions were put in place by the gas vendors, the disaster will not have occurred.

“It is necessary that we once again reiterate our recent warning to dealers and consumers, on the safe use of LPG and other gas cylinders.

“This repeated warning is in view of recent explosions around the country occasioned by wrong handling of the products.”

He said in order to “safeguard our homes, offices and surroundings from avoidable accidents caused by substandard cylinders,” dealers and consumers should only patronise SON-certified LPG and other gas cylinders with the proper marking.

He added: “Our officers in 42 offices across the nation have been directed to inspect all LGP plants and ensure the certification or re-certification of all installed vassels as the case may be.

“The full weight of law shall be brought to bear on any plant and owner who fail to comply with this mandatory requirement of SON Act.”

