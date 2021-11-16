Gas explosion in Lagos, three people recovered

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a gas explosion at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin in Lagos State.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye.

According to Adeseye, the gas incident was reported at about 08:42 am on Tuesday by the State emergency reporting platform, and is currently being responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders.

She noted that on arrival at the scene of the incident, the Service discovered that it was an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale, and a gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

“Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in the environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.

“Preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public,” Adeseye said.

