Gas explosion kills man in Abia

A gas explosion killed a young man simply identified as Chimezie in Aba, Abia State on Friday.

The victim, who worked with a factory in Opobo Road, Ogbor Hill, was working on the gas cylinder when it exploded.

The explosion shook several buildings in the area to their foundation.

When the huge dust raised by the explosion settled, people raced to the factory and discovered the decimated body of the deceased.

One of Chimezie’s relations told journalists the incident was devastating.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: Nigerian govt moves to fortify border control measures

He said: ” The deceased hands were cut off from his body, in fact, it took us time with the help of the police to pick parts of his body from different locations in the factory. It was a horrible sight to behold.”

Join the conversation

Opinions