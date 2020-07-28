Gas explosion kills two in Lagos

At least two persons died on Tuesday from a gas explosion in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the fire had been extinguished.

He added that two bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident.

According to him, nine shops were razed by inferno which resulted from the explosion.

He said: “The agency received distress calls and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate.

“Investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business. A total of nine shops were affected by the inferno.

“The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris, recovery, and retrieval ongoing.”

The Acting General-Manager, Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, also confirmed the incident.

She said: “There was an explosion, we have two presumed dead and one victim was taken to the hospital.

“According to the information gathered when my men got to the scene of the incident, an explosion from a shop selling gas led to the fire outbreak. Also, six shops collapsed due to the incident.”

The incident occurred just 24 hours after a similar incident killed one and injured three others in the Palm Groove Estate area of the state.

