Gay activist, Alimi, says 2Face’s wife, Annie, shouldn’t be pitied amidst rumours singer expecting 8th child with another woman

Advocate for same-sex marriage, Bisi Alimi has admonished Nigerians to desist from sympathizing with Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia after it was alleged that her husband, Tuface Idibia was expecting his eighth child with another woman.

According to him, the actress is an enabler and doesn’t deserve pity.

He stated that men like 2face need women like Annie to make their puzzles complete.

He, however, wished the couple the best.

“Annie Idibia is an enabler, stop having pity for her.

Men like Tuface need women like Annie to make the puzzle complete.

Good luck to them both”.

This is coming several days after the veteran musician, 2 Face Idibia in a lengthy post issued a public apology to members of his family.

The musician stated on his Instagram platform that he was sincerely sorry for the embarrassment he has brought upon his family.

His post read in part;

“This is no stunt

I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team.

I’m not looking for no sympathy

I’m not trying to make myself look good

This is no reverse psychology bullshit

I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise

I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy.”

See his full post below.

