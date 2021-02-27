Gay actor, Uche Maduagwu, threatens to incite #EndAntiGayLaw protest in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

In January 2021, Uche Maduagwu became the first-ever Nollywood actor to openly reveal he is gay. In a recent post on social media, the self-acclaimed homosexual actor threatened to instigate an #EndAntiGayLaw protest in Nigeria.

The thespian stated that he is prepared to fight for the fundamental rights of members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer, (LGBTQ+) community in the country, and mentioned that he is prepared to start a movement where he will get the government’s attention and coerce them to quit the discrimination against gay people.

Read what he shared on his social media platform;

”Coming out as gay remains the best decision I ever made.

I lost endorsement deals, movie roles and friends because of this so join me as we embark on the #EndAntiGayLawNaija peaceful road protest”

READ ALSO: Actor, Uche Maduagwu, claims 98% of actresses receive gifts from married gay men

Uche Maduagwu has remained one of the most talked-about celebrities since his shocking revelation in January 2021. The Nollywood actor affiliated himself with the LGBT community.

Maduagwu became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, as well as pastors on social media.

Since he came out as gay, Uche Maduagwu has been on a roll; putting up an outspoken and bold outlook.

Join the conversation

Opinions