Gay Bolu Okupe has issues with queer Christians claiming Bible supports homosexualism

Bolu Okupe, son of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has opined that the teachings of Christianity and the holy Bible are against homosexualism.

He stated on Monday, on his Twitter handle that he has no issue with gay Christians. But that he is not convinced with their notion that Christianity isn’t against homosexualism.

“I don’t have an issue with Gay Christians. I have an issue with Gay Christians who try to convince me that Christianity / The Bible is not opposed to homosexuality, when it clearly is.” he tweeted.

Bolu came out as gay in January 2021.

