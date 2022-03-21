Entertainment
Gay Bolu Okupe has issues with queer Christians claiming Bible supports homosexualism
Bolu Okupe, son of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has opined that the teachings of Christianity and the holy Bible are against homosexualism.
He stated on Monday, on his Twitter handle that he has no issue with gay Christians. But that he is not convinced with their notion that Christianity isn’t against homosexualism.
READ ALSO: Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi to open club in Lagos
“I don’t have an issue with Gay Christians. I have an issue with Gay Christians who try to convince me that Christianity / The Bible is not opposed to homosexuality, when it clearly is.” he tweeted.
Bolu came out as gay in January 2021.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...