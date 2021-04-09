Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, says religion is imposed not sexuality | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian Gay Rights activist, Bisi Alimi stated that his sexual orientation is natural while religion was imposed upon him.

Alimi who came out as gay in 2004 revealed that he was born gay and he will continue to remain so. He however mentioned that religion is often taught to people against their human rights.

Bisi Alimi made this post on his Twitter platform during the early hours of Friday, April 9.

Read what he wrote;

“I was born gay until religion was forced on me.

I was taught religion, so I can unlearn the religion.

But I was born gay, and even in death I will be gay!”

