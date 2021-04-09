Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, says religion is imposed not sexuality | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, says religion is imposed not sexuality
Nigerian Gay Rights activist, Bisi Alimi stated that his sexual orientation is natural while religion was imposed upon him.
Alimi who came out as gay in 2004 revealed that he was born gay and he will continue to remain so. He however mentioned that religion is often taught to people against their human rights.
READ ALSO: Ex-presidential aspirant warns Bisi Alimi not to come back to Nigeria as gay
Bisi Alimi made this post on his Twitter platform during the early hours of Friday, April 9.
Read what he wrote;
“I was born gay until religion was forced on me.
I was taught religion, so I can unlearn the religion.
But I was born gay, and even in death I will be gay!”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...