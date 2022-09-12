Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi, urges LGBTQs in Nigeria to ‘come out of the closet’

Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian Gay Rights Activist, has admonished those who hide their homosexuality to come out of the closet because they have their life to live.

Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Bisi Alimi urged members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community in Nigeria to come out of the closet to their parents.

In 2004, Alimi who is married to an Australian man came out as gay on national TV.

Read also:Bisi Alimi says only a wicked person will give birth in Nigeria

Addressing members of his community via Twitter, Bisi urged others still in the closet to come out.

”Dear Nigerian LGBTQI+ people, your parents won’t die if you come out; it’s a lie that used to keep you in the closet. You have your life to live; enjoy it.”

Dear Nigerian LGBTQI+ people, your parents won’t die if you come out; it’s a lie that used to keep you in the closet. You have your life to live; enjoy it. — Lucifer (HE/HIM) (@bisialimi) September 12, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now