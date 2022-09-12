Entertainment
Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi, urges LGBTQs in Nigeria to ‘come out of the closet’
Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian Gay Rights Activist, has admonished those who hide their homosexuality to come out of the closet because they have their life to live.
Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Bisi Alimi urged members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community in Nigeria to come out of the closet to their parents.
In 2004, Alimi who is married to an Australian man came out as gay on national TV.
Addressing members of his community via Twitter, Bisi urged others still in the closet to come out.
”Dear Nigerian LGBTQI+ people, your parents won’t die if you come out; it’s a lie that used to keep you in the closet. You have your life to live; enjoy it.”
— Lucifer (HE/HIM) (@bisialimi) September 12, 2022
