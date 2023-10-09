Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israe

The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals.

Eight Thais have also been injured and 11 have been taken captive, according to Kanchana Patarachoke, a spokesperson for Thailand’s foreign ministry, who told reporters on Monday.

“We are working to help all Thai citizens in Israel,” she said.

There are around 30,000 Thais in Israel, according to Bangkok’s Labour Ministry, with many of them working in agriculture.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Israeli forces have begun to move workers away from danger zones.

Read Also: UN agency says Over 123,000 people already displaced by Israel-Hamas conflict

“There are 1,099 who have registered to return home,” he said in an interview on Thai television. “We have about 5,000 labourers working in the fighting zone.”

Mrs Kanchana said Thai air force planes were on standby to fly home Thais in Israel, though the date and other details of any evacuation were still being worked on.

More than 1,100 people have been killed in the conflict in Israel and Gaza, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of a “long and difficult” fight ahead.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin condemned the attack on Israel.

Nepal also said on Monday at least 10 of its nationals were killed in Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said four Nepalis were also wounded in Saturday’s attack, and media reports said many others were hiding in bunkers.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has convened a special Cabinet meeting to discuss ways to get Nepalese back home, his office said.

“Arrangements are being made to evacuate Nepali nationals who want to return home from Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said late on Sunday.

Officials say about 4,500 Nepalis work in Israel, mostly as caregivers, and more than 100 are studying there under an “earn and learn” programme.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now