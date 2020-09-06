Latest Politics

Gbadamosi, Alebiosu emerge PDP candidates for Lagos East, Kosofe by-elections

Babatunde Gbadamosi on Saturday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Lagos-East senatorial by-election slated for October 31.

The Secretary of the PDP Electoral Committee, Mr. Abiante Awaj-Imombak, disclosed this while announcing the results of the party’s primaries held in Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju- Lekki, Ikorodu, and Epe local government areas of the state.

Awaj-Imombak said 638 delegates were accredited and a total number of 624 votes cast in the election.

He added that 14 votes were voided.

According to him, Gbadamosi scored 529 votes to win the election, while Saidat Odofin Fafowora, garnered 59 votes to come second.

“The other two aspirants were Babatunde Olanrewaju and Yetunde Oyefusi, who scored 21 votes and seven votes to place third and fourth, respectively,” he said.

Awaj-Imombak said Ademola Alebiosu emerged as the party’s flag bearer for Kosofe State Constituency II.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies monitored the election.

