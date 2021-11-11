Gbajabiamila advocates common passport, currency for Africa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday called for full African integration through common passport, market, and monetary union.

The speaker, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, made the call in his opening address at the opening Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Africa Region Conference in Abuja.

He stressed that the CPA would not relent in its efforts at developing democracy in Africa.

According to him, the forum had offered an opportunity for parliamentarians across Africa to learn about their common challenges and ways to overcome them.

The speaker said there was the need for Africa to agree on the instruments of trade and common markets that would set it on the path of progress.

Gbajabiamila said: Let us commit ourselves to use the tools of parliamentary diplomacy and authority to enable the achievement of a common Passport, a common market, and a single customs and monetary union that will make full African integration possible.

“Let us agree to use the instruments of trade and common markets to set us irreversibly on the path to a future of honourable peace, abiding prosperity, and brotherhood amongst the nations of Africa.”

