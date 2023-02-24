Gbajabiamila again laments naira redesign policy, says it’s plot to rig election

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, reiterated his opposition to the ongoing naira swap policy which he described as utterly unwarranted and ill-timed.

Gbajabiamila had recently branded the policy as a plot conjured to maim the chances of the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at polls.

Speaking in a constituency outreach in Lagos, Gbajabiamila lamented the implications of the naira scarcity on the people.

The Speaker insisted the policy was masterminded to rig the elections, adding that Tinubu would emerge victorious despite the plot.

Gbajabiamila said: “I was telling some people the other day, when people talk about rigging election, they talk about on the day of the election, they do not know that rigging sometimes starts before election.

“What has happened in Nigeria in the past three weeks, no cash, money in the past weeks, that is noting but rigging the election. It is done for a purpose and the only purpose is to make sure that the man Nigerians love does not win the election.

“But you know why I am happy, I take solace from one thing that God is a wonderful God, that with all their permutations, I see God’s hand in this project.

“People are singing in the North, East and West that whether you lock up all the money, close the door to the filling stations, people are saying they will come out to vote.”

