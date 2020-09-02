Gbajabiamila arrives Ghana to resolve dispute over traders’ levy, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived in Accra, Ghana, in a bid to resolve the dispute trailing the $1million levy imposed on Nigerian traders in the West African country.

The speaker had told State House correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday that he had received the president’s nod to undertake the “legislative diplomacy.”

The Federal Government had last week promised to resist further humiliations of Nigerians in Ghana.

Gbajabiamila, who announced his arrival in Ghana via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said he met with the speaker of the country’s parliament shortly after his arrival in the country.

He wrote: “Initial meeting with my host, the speaker of the Ghanaian parliament who met me at the airport, Prof. Mike Oquaye. We will meet again this evening.”

