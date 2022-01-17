Gbajabiamila calls for review of educational requirements for President, governors, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday called for the review of a section of the 1999 Constitution on the educational requirements for the position of President, governor, and other elective positions in the country.

Gbajabiamila, who made the call in a post on his Facebook page, said the current provision had become outdated and an amendment was required to reflect current realities.

The speaker wrote: “I also believe that the time has come for us to agree to review section 131 (d) of the 1999 Constitution to increase the minimum educational qualification for persons aspiring to political office in Nigeria.

“The constitution requires a secondary school certificate or equivalent as the minimum academic qualification for high political office.

“This is the requirement for qualification to contest election for President, governor, and the National Assembly. Ladies and gentlemen, this provision is the product of a different time and reflects the reality of that time.

“It is time to take another look at that position as part of the ongoing effort to reform our electoral system and establish a fully participatory democracy providing the capable leadership our country needs.”

