Gbajabiamila charges Nigerian youths to make ‘right choice’ in 2023

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday urged Nigerian youths to make the right choice in the 2023 general elections.

Gbajabiamila, who made the call at a Youth Summit organised by the Gbaja Professionals Volunteers Network to mark the 2022 World Youth Day, lamented that political conversations on the elections have been filled with voices of division and derision.

He said: “In barely six months, the Nigerian people will go to the polls to elect a new set of political leaders across the country. Governors, Federal and State Legislators and a new President and Vice President will be elected to preside over the affairs of our nation at this moment of great opportunity and the potential for peril.

“What happens in that election and the kind of nation we will consequently have will depend greatly on the choices young people make in the lead-up to that election and at the polling booth.

“It is unfortunate that the political conversations about the forthcoming elections have become dominated by the loud voices of division and derision for whom politics is a contact sport designed to inflict the greatest harm on the individuals and the body politic.

“These voices have elevated fake news over facts and the politics of grievance and victimhood over studied consideration of the policy questions and answers that will determine the fate of the young people who make up the majority of our population. You must resist this.

“It is time for the voices of reason and compromise, whose manifest desire is to be part of the solution, to seize the debate, and make their voices heard.

“I have seen what young people can achieve and have often been amazed at the innovation, resilience, and brilliance of our nation’s youth in different spheres of life.”

