Gbajabiamila charges Nigerians on nation-building, assures on gender bills

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday charged Nigerians on nation-building, stressing that everyone has a role to play in making the country great.

The speaker, who made the call in his goodwill message at the just-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, urged Nigerians to unite in their struggle to take the country to enviable heights.

He said: “Nation-building is a joint task, we all have a role. Since its inception, thus certainty has been the motto and guiding light of the 9th House of Representatives. We have kept with the Nigerian people by enacting legislation to improve the way we live and work, to create opportunities for commerce and wealth creation, fix gaps in our electoral process and strengthen our democracy.

“Legislation such as the Petroleum Industry Act, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Electoral Act and Police Reform Act, which for many years seemed impossible to achieve, have now become the law of the land.

“We have passed most far-reaching amendments to our electoral system and delivered amendments to the constitution of our republic that have the potential to change our country for good and the next generation.”

Gbajabiamila also confirmed the intention of the House to revisit the gender bills in the coming days.

“All things being equal, we intend to revisit the issue of women inclusion in our constitution soonest. We must do this because our party is a party of inclusion,” the speaker added.

