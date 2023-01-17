Gbajabiamila decries attacks on political actors, harps on politics of brotherhood

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday condemned consistent attacks on political actors across the country ahead of the polls.

Gbajabiamila while addressing House of Reps members on the resumption of legislative activities for the new year lamented incidences of insecurity capable of undermining the successful conduct of 2023 elections.

A geopolitical research firm, SB Morgen, had in a recent report revealed that 27 Nigerians were killed in 57 politically-motivated violent incidents between January and December 2022.

The firm bemoaned the hotly-contested nature of elections in the country and warned against the violence that characterised the previous elections.

“The 2023 elections taking place in the country’s deeply insecure terrain will surely have a profound impact on the credibility of the polls and the legal proceedings that may arise under the present circumstances.

“The security landscape presents worrying challenges to the political stakeholders and the country. Under the present circumstances, it is nearly impossible to conduct a hitch-free election in every part of the country. As a result, INEC is preparing itself for supplementary elections in areas where voting might not hold due to violence. Such a solution is within the realms of acceptance for thinly-stretched security services already battling insecurity on multiple fronts”, the report read in part.

Gbajabiamila in his address called for unity ahead of the polls, adding the security of Nigerians must be prioritized.

He said: “As we approach the general elections, there has been a marked increase in incidents of insecurity and vicious attacks on political actors in parts of the country. We must unite to ensure this dangerous trend does not lead to circumstances that threaten the forthcoming elections.

“The quality of the political conversations in society, particularly in the lead-up to elections, is a determining factor in the electoral outcomes and the quality of governance that will result therefrom. When political discourse seeks to unite the people behind an agenda of shared prosperity, social development, and respect for the humanity of persons, governance will also reflect these priorities.

“The constitution obligates all of us who swear to serve in government to do everything to protect the lives and property of all citizens and promote their well-being above all else. This obligation is central to the governing contract between the government and the citizenry.

“As leaders in our various communities and constituencies, we must adopt a politics of accommodation and brotherhood. And we must ensure that no insecurity threatening our country’s peace can be attributed to our actions or utterances. This is our constitutional obligation and a moral duty from which we must not deviate.”

