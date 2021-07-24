Politics
Gbajabiamila decries poor turnout of voters in Lagos local council election
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has decried the low turnout of voters during Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.
Gbajabiamila made the observation after casting his vote at the polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli Street, Surulere, Lagos.
He said: “I am not going to say I am impressed but the turnout is low. However, what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.
READ ALSO: Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, 10 APC governors in Daura
“From what I have seen so far, there is no violence and people are conducting themselves orderly but would have wanted a larger turnout.
“I am very disappointed to hear that the card reader developed technical problems, which means we are not there yet, but almost there.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is charged with the responsibility of electoral features, while Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) is charged with the responsibility of improving our technology with proper infrastructure.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....