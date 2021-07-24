Gbajabiamila decries poor turnout of voters in Lagos local council election

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has decried the low turnout of voters during Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila made the observation after casting his vote at the polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli Street, Surulere, Lagos.

He said: “I am not going to say I am impressed but the turnout is low. However, what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

READ ALSO: Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, 10 APC governors in Daura

“From what I have seen so far, there is no violence and people are conducting themselves orderly but would have wanted a larger turnout.

“I am very disappointed to hear that the card reader developed technical problems, which means we are not there yet, but almost there.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is charged with the responsibility of electoral features, while Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) is charged with the responsibility of improving our technology with proper infrastructure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions