Gbajabiamila decries worsening insecurity in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday decried the worsening insecurity in the country and charged the Federal Government to tackle the problem.

He said the security challenge has disrupted the life of the people and threatening the continued existence of the country.

Gbajabiamila, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, stated this in Abuja while declaring open a two-day workshop on effective legislation and oversight of the security sector in Nigeria organised by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation.

He said: “We are at this moment experiencing in many parts of our country, significant internal security challenges that have disrupted the lives of many of our citizens and led to a loss of lives and property at a scale that cannot easily be quantified.

“These internal security challenges threaten the very existence of the Nigerian state because they undermine public faith in the government’s ability to fulfill its fundamental obligation to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“Across the three arms of government, we have a shared responsibility to take all necessary actions to meet these challenges head-on. This is what the people who elected us rightly expect.”

The speaker noted that national security is generally understood to be the preserve of the executive arm of government, adding that as a result, the general public and the political class often do not understand the role of the legislature in national security.

Gbajabiamila added: “This knowledge gap presents an ongoing limitation on the policy-making and oversight role of the legislature as it pertains specifically to the challenges we face in the national security sector. Workshops such as the one we have gathered here for today are an essential tool in reversing this gap.

“The realities of the moment require that we (should) be willing to speak honest truths about the things we haven’t gotten right so that we can then focus our energies on making sure that we do better for the future.

“I encourage all of you to remember that a lot of the hopes that we have for our country depends on our ability to guarantee the safety of our people and the security of property and investments. And from this remembrance, I hope we can find the motivation to do all that this moment requires of us.

“Key followers of the House would notice that security has been a very important part of our work. It’s part of our legislative agenda. When I came in, I visited three key states affected by insecurity. I went to Katsina, Borno, and Zamfara.”

