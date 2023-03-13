Gbajabiamila denies lobbying for appointment as Tinubu’s chief of staff

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied lobbying to be appointed as Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership and newly-elected members of the National Assembly, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

Gbajabiamila was absent at the presentation of certificates of return to the newly elected lawmakers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week in Abuja.

His absence fueled speculation that he was lobbying to be appointed as Chief of Staff to the President-elect.

The speaker, however, told journalists he was absent at the event because of the ongoing governorship campaigns by the ruling party.

Gbajabiamila said: “I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing.

“All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate and for that reason, somebody conjectured that I must be in line for the office because I didn’t care about my mandate.

“I was in Lagos and I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party. That’s number one. Again, it will interest you to know that I was not here four years ago to pick up my certificate because I couldn’t make it.

“I don’t think it is anything significant. I’ll pick up my certificate today or tomorrow (Tuesday).”

