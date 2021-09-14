Politics
Gbajabiamila denies reports of plans to take over from Sanwo-Olu
The upcoming 2023 elections have gotten tongues wagging over possible candidates aspiring for different offices.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is one of those caught in a web of rumours as to his aspirations for the coming elections.
The speaker has however denied rumours about his interest in the Lagos State governorship seat after his tenure in 2023at the federal legislative chamber.
Gbajabiamila issued this disclaimer on Tuesday during a guest appearance on Channels TV.
The lawmaker praised the administration of incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while reiterating his support for a second term for the incumbent governor.
On whether he had any governorship ambition, Gbajabiamila said, “No, I don’t have any such plan; I have no immediate plan, I have a job that I am doing now, a very tough job, sometimes the most difficult job but people don’t understand.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila decries poor turnout of voters in Lagos local council election
“I don’t want distractions. I am working as the Speaker of the House of Representatives with a lot of responsibilities on my shoulders right now, any other thing will be a distraction.
“As for Lagos State Governorship, I have not even thought about it and why? The present governor of Lagos State is doing a good job.
“The fact that we had a one-time governor at one time does not mean it is going to be the same. The governor is doing a good job under the circumstances – these are difficult times in the last two years and he’s come out well.
“We’ll see what the future holds for everybody…we leave everything in the hands of the person that decides the future for everybody.”
Gbajabiamila has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2003 representing Surulere I Constituency of Lagos State before his ascent as the Speaker in 2019.
