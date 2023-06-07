Gbajabiamila dissolves 9th House of Representatives

The 9th House of Representatives has been dissolved by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

This followed the motion for the dissolution of the Green Chamber moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, during the valedictory session held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his valedictory address, Gbajabiamila said: “I will miss all of you and miss this House. You have enriched my life and I cannot express how much you have impacted the House.

“We have come, we have seen and while we are yet to conquer, my enthusiasm to serve remained undiminished.

“I thank my constituency and I express gratitude to my colleagues for the privilege to serve.”

The speaker, who reeled out achievements the House recorded under his watch, said the parliament had changed drastically in such a manner he had not witnessed in the last four years.

“We have worked to take advantage of social and economic transformation that benefits us; we have left our mark on every sector of our national life.

“I urge you to ensure that you are not found wanting by man or God in the final judgment,” he added.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the House of Representatives initiated several interventions, including the Police Reform Bill, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Constitutional Review, and the introduction of discipline on the Appropriation Act in the country.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13.

