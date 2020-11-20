Gbajabiamila hands over killer security operative to DSS

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has handed over a security operative attached to his convoy, Abdullahi M.Hassan, to the Department of State Services (DSS).

Hassan, an operative of the DSS, reportedly shot dead a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke at the National Assembly.

The Speaker disclosed this in a statement personally signed by him, adding that he Hassan was handed over on Friday to the DSS for investigation, administrative and judicial action.

The Speaker further disclosed that he had made arrangements to meet with the family of the slain vendor when his parents, who are already on their way to Abuja, arrive, adding that he has also made commitments to assist the wife and children of the deceased.

The statement reads: “The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken.

“Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila’s security detail allegedly kills newspaper vendor in Abuja

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“I expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja.

“Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

Join the conversation

Opinions