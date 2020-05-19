Gbajabiamila inaugurates committee on COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday inaugurated an 18-man House Committee on COVID-19.

The committee is headed by Haruna Mshelia, a medical doctor.

In his address at the forum in Abuja, Gbajabimila said nothing defined a nation more than how its leaders and the people rise to the seismic crises that manifested without warning.

According to him, the COVID-19 must be confronted and overcome in one way or the other.

He said: “We now face such a defining crisis; we too will face the judgment of history; it is in our hands to determine what that judgment will be.

“The 18-man committee reflects the intention of the House of Representative to engage the executive arm of government in a partnership that serves the best interests of the Nigerian people, as we join hands to confront and conquer the most severe challenge of our lives.”

The speaker said the committee has the responsibility of ensuring that the operations of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 are conducted in line with international best practice.

“Your role is to add value by serving as a link between the task force and the National Assembly, and with the Nigerian people, whose interests we are all serving and to whom we are all answerable.

“It is also your responsibility to ensure that our citizens; doctors, nurses and all the health workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria receive the full protection they deserve, and the benefits they have so honourably earned.

READ ALSO: Kogi lowest with only one test, Lagos highest with 14,886 tests; NCDC reveals COVID-19 test numbers by state

“You have the rare opportunity of writing your legacy in gold, and I am confident that you will meet that opportunity,” he added.

Gbajabiamila urged the committee to face the task with a sense of urgency and utmost integrity.

Join the conversation

Opinions