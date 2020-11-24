Gbajabiamila issues 48-hour deadline to committees to hand in 2021 budget reports

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has directed a number of standing committees to submit their reports on the proposed 2021 budget to the leadership of the lower legislative chamber in two days.

He issued the order to the House committees on Science, Aviation, Health Services, Finance, Army and Technology, Solid Minerals, Commerce, Works, Health Institutions and Basic Education at the plenary session on Tuesday, urging them to turn in the documents to the Committee on Appropriation by Thursday.

The rest are committees on National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Labour, Agriculture, Tertiary Education, Gas Resources, Labour and Employment, Poverty Alleviation, Youth Development among others.

The House had earlier shifted plenary to 24th November to give ample room to legislators to have a budget defence session with ministries, departments and parastatals.

Read also: Buhari ill-advised on 2021 budget —Lawmaker

Before then, 11th and 18th November had been scheduled for budget defence and report submission to the Appropriations Committee.

The push comes as the house leadership steps up plans to redeem its pledge to deliver a January to December budget circle for another.

Meanwhile, the House took time to honour Ifeanyi Okereke, the newspaper vendor who was killed by a security aide attached to Gbajabiamila’s convoy last week.

The leadership of Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association and the Newspapers Vendors Association, Abuja had assembled at the chamber for the tribute at the behest of the speaker.

Join the conversation

Opinions