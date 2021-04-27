Gbajabiamila pledges to ensure probe into hidden charges by banks | Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed his intention to ensure that lawmakers commence an inquest into exploitative, and hidden charges being levied by banks.

Gbajabiamila made this disclosure when he hosted the Board and Management of the Standard Chartered Bank, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lamin Manjang, on Monday in Abuja.

The Speaker spoke vehemently against other hidden charges banks impose on their customers.

He stated that the House was concerned that such a practice was making customers helpless while calling on Nigerian banks to come up with ways to address high charges on loans and other facilities they offered.

“One of the issues at stake is the rate at which banks charge customers, there are claims that banks have hidden charges.

“This has come up a couple of times on the floor of the House and it is something we should look into,” the Speaker stated.

