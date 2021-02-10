Gbajabiamila promises speedy passage of PIB, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, promised to ensure the speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and others currently before the lawmakers in a bid to unlock the massive economic potentials of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, stated this at the resumption of plenary.

The National Assembly resumed from the Christmas and New Year break on Wednesday.

The speaker said the lower legislative chamber would make efforts to surpass its achievements of 2020.

He said: “The legislature would ensure the use of its appropriation powers to hold those responsible accountable as well as continue to collaborate with the Executive arm to improve the security situation in the country.

“In the 2021 legislative year, we will focus the attention of the House of Representatives on bills and motions that improve ease of doing business and unlock economic potential by stripping away restrictive regulation and ending predatory regulatory practices that deprive our young people of the opportunity to conquer new frontiers.

“In this age of technology and innovation, of daring and enterprise, we cannot risk implementing policies that handicap our ability as a nation to participate in new markets and profit from emerging industries.

“The entrenchment of a just society devoid of abuse of power while ensuring the utmost protection of the most vulnerable amongst us.

“We cannot separate the goal of economic prosperity from the ambition to ensure that all our people live in a just society free from abuse of power and protected by a justice system built on fairness and the rule of law.

“A comprehensive review of the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement And Administration Act and other legislation that seek to deliver a justice system that works for all.”