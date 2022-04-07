Gbajabiamila pushes for foreign policies to define Nigeria’s engagements with other countries

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has advocated for the entrenchment of foreign policies necessary to project Nigeria’s mandates, while defining terms of engagement with other countries.

Gbajabiamila made this call during the presentation of a book “Reflections on Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, 1960-2020” in Abuja on Wednesday.

The book was authored by Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu and two others-Tony Onyishi and Emmanuel Ukhami.

Nigeria is currently experiencing one of the most challenging eras in contemporary human history, according to Gbajabiamila.

He claimed that, in addition to the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, the world was dealing with the aftermath of a global pandemic that had profoundly affected everyone’s lives.

“What we know, and have learned from both our recent experience and the experiences of others is that in this new world, our foreign policy must unapologetically define the terms on which we engage the rest of the world.

“This will enable the country to address the different manifestations of our shared challenges so that we can together survive through this new age of promise and peril.

“To do this, we must establish the values that define us, and be clear about the concerns that motivate us and the interests that inspire us.

“Our nation’s foreign policy defines the terms on which we engage with the rest of the world,” Gbajabiamila said.

Nigeria may declare who it is and what it stands for, according to the Speaker, by having a strong foreign policy.

The country had proved it both at home and internationally, in South Africa, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and anywhere else it was called upon for assistance, he said.

