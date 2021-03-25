Gbajabiamila re-echoes call for police reforms | Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has restated that there is an urgent need to ensure the reformation of the Nigerian Police Force in order to foster a healthier society.

Gbajabiamila made this call in Abuja on Thursday, March 25, while declaring open, a public hearing on the Police Service Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020 and the National Institute for Police Studies (Establishment) Bill 2020.

According to the Speaker, while there are many good officers and men of the NPF, the few bad ones are creating problems for the outfit.

He stated: “A good number of our police officers are gentlemen and are professionals. But we have a few rotten eggs among them and as the saying goes, one rotten egg can spoil the basket”.

The Speaker also said one of the cardinal objectives of the 9th Assembly is the reform of the Force, saying “we will do all within our legislative powers to ensure that we have a police force that is trusted by Nigerians.

“We will be judged by that. That is why we need to address the issue of recruitment into the force as well as training of the personnel and the aim of this gathering is to allow for public scrutiny.”

The PSC Act amendment bill is a product of the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests, in which the House has proposed various reforms in the police system.

